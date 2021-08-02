Another 10% drop in COVID-19 cases last week in Lincolnshire, as travel restrictions ease

New COVID-19 cases in Lincolnshire dropped by 10% last week (3,708 total), as quarantine rules have been lifted for fully-vaccinated travellers from the EU and US on Monday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend reported 747 new cases in Lincolnshire, 204 in North East Lincolnshire and 165 in North Lincolnshire.

NHS figures for deaths in Lincolnshire’s hospitals are not updated over the weekend, however, government figures showed two further updates to their deaths data, bringing the total for the week to 12.

From Monday, travel restrictions have been relaxed, which means that people from United States or the European Union who are fully vaccinated no longer have to self-isolate when arriving in the UK.

The aim is to allow family and friends to re-unite with loved ones abroad.

However, tougher rules remain in place in France due to concerns over a new “Beta” variant which is spreading across the country.

International cruise ships are also able to launch from today after 16 months off the water.

Plans for an amber watchlist of countries have come under criticism from MPs and travel bosses — with some saying it could make the rules too complicated or could cause bookings to collapse.

Network Rail meanwhile, said this morning that no COVID traces were found during testing at some of its railway stations in London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, August 1

81,915 cases (up 1,116)

53,508 in Lincolnshire (up 747)

12,596 in North Lincolnshire (up 165)

15,811 in North East Lincolnshire (up 204)

2,218 deaths (up two)

1,631 from Lincolnshire (up one)

305 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

282 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,326 hospital deaths (no change)

820 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

462 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

5,880,667 UK cases, 129,719 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.