Arrest after robbery at Market Deeping bookies
Police still want witnesses to come forward
Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of robbery after an incident at a bookmakers in Market Deeping.
Police issued a CCTV appeal after a robber jumped over the counter at S&D Bookmakers at the Deeping Centre, when staff ignored a handwritten note demanding cash. It happened at about 6pm on August 25.
Officers have thanked everyone who has so far come forward with information, but they are still appealing for more witnesses to get in touch:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] Please remember to reference incident 351 of 25 August in the subject box.
- Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 351 of 25 August
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org