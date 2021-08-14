Biker dies in crash with van on A46 Dunholme
He was pronounced dead at the scene
A biker in his 30s has died in a crash with a van on the A46 near Lincoln on Friday afternoon.
It happened on the road past Dunholme and towards Market Rasen at around 2.52pm on August 13.
The biker, a man his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver was not seriously injured.
The section of the A46, which was closed to allow for examination of the scene, was reopened at just after 9pm last night.
Lincolnshire Police said: “We are sincerely grateful for the patience of road users affected as this caused significant delays and disruption.”
An investigation into the crash continues.