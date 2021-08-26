Grantham
August 26, 2021 9.29 am

Biker hospitalised in A1 crash near Grantham

A junction of the A52 was closed for about six hours
The crash on the A1 involved a motorbike. | Photo: R S Mortiss

A motorbike rider was hospitalised after a crash which closed part of the A52 near Grantham for about six hours on Wednesday.

The single vehicle crash involving a motorbike happened on the A1 at Gonerby Moor and was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 1.57pm on August 25.

The rider sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life changing and was taken to hospital, police said.

Police attended the scene. | Photo: R S Mortiss

The junction of the A52 up to Gonerby Moor junction was closed and reopened shortly after 8pm.

