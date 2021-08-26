Biker hospitalised in A1 crash near Grantham
A junction of the A52 was closed for about six hours
A motorbike rider was hospitalised after a crash which closed part of the A52 near Grantham for about six hours on Wednesday.
The single vehicle crash involving a motorbike happened on the A1 at Gonerby Moor and was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 1.57pm on August 25.
The rider sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life changing and was taken to hospital, police said.
The junction of the A52 up to Gonerby Moor junction was closed and reopened shortly after 8pm.