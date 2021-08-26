Dead kittens in bin bags dumped in Grimsby woods

Young cats wrapped in white plastic bin bags have been found dead and dumped in a Grimsby woodland, in a suspected poisoning or drowning incident.

The RSPCA is now investigating the incident, involving three kittens, after a walker made the awful discovery in Bradley Woods on Saturday, August 21.

The walker took the cats, thought to be nine or 10 months old, to a vet to be examined. Vets found all three cats – two black and white cats and one tabby – were thin.

RSPCA inspector Claire Mitchell is now appealing for anyone with information about where the cats may have come from or how they came to be dumped in the woods to come forward.

She said: “These three cats were still so young and it is really upsetting to think about what they might have gone through.

“When the vets at the Blue Cross examined their tiny bodies they found that all three were thin and starting to decompose so it is unclear how long ago they died or how long they were in the woods for.

“None of the cats had any visible injuries so vets think they may have been poisoned or drowned.

“All three of them were found in flimsy white bin liners with yellow drawstrings and dumped in the woodland.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA as soon as possible on 0300 123 8018.