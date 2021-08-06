Boston man wanted over assault and harassment

There are still several walk-in options for coronavirus vaccinations this weekend in Lincolnshire.

Young people are being urged to get jabbed as 18-34 year olds accounted for a fifth of COVID hospitals admissions nationally last month.

The walk-in opportunities available to people aged 18 and over on a ‘first come, first served’ basis are:

Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre – Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.15am-7pm seven days a week. From the week commencing August 9 AstraZeneca appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Wednesdays at the Showground

– Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.15am-7pm seven days a week. From the week commencing August 9 AstraZeneca appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Wednesdays at the Showground PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston – Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 8am-7pm seven days a week. From the week commencing August 9 AstraZeneca appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Tuesdays at this location

– Offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 8am-7pm seven days a week. From the week commencing August 9 AstraZeneca appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Tuesdays at this location Marisco Medical Practice in Mablethorpe – Offering AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am-12pm on Saturday, August 7. On the same day Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, will be available between 1pm and 4.30pm

On Thursday, August 12, John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough is offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca, first and second doses, between 9am and 11am.

Coronavirus vaccinations are also now available at Stamford, in the former VW garage opposite Morrisons. Appointments are available by calling 119 or via the national booking system.

Amanda Pritchard, the new Chief Executive of NHS England, recently revealed that the proportion of patients aged 18-34 in hospital as a result of coronavirus has increased nearly four-fold from 5.4% at the peak of the winter COVID wave in January to more than 20% in July.

Rebecca Neno, Director of COVID and Influenza Vaccination Programmes for NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Clearly these are concerning numbers for all of us and they very clearly show the potential risk involved in not having a covid vaccination.

“None of us are bullet proof, although we may feel that way particularly when we are younger, and this disease is not bothered about age. The simple truth is if you are unvaccinated you run a very real risk of getting seriously ill or even dying.”

There has been a notable slowdown in take up of the vaccination amongst younger people right across the country, including in Lincolnshire. Some people reportedly think that the benefit of being vaccinated does not outweigh concerns they have about side effects or the hassle of getting an appointment.

On Thursday, August 5 it was reported that around a quarter of people aged under 30 in Lincolnshire still have not had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rebecca added: “It’s no coincidence that across the country covid case rates are highest for people in their 20s – my message to them is two-fold. Firstly, if you have any doubts, concerns or questions just come and talk to us. We will do everything possible to give you the appropriate information to make your own informed choice and to help you sort the fact from the fiction.

“Secondly, I don’t think it could be easier to get vaccinated than it is in Lincolnshire. You can either book an appointment online via the national booking service or by calling 119. Or you can just turn up and get vaccinated as a walk-in at one of our vaccination sites (see list under Notes to Editors). We are here for you but please don’t leave it until it’s too late.”