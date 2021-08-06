Boston man wanted over assault and harassment
Have you seen Adam?
A 30-year-old man from Boston is wanted in connection with assault and harassment against a victim in Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire.
Hertfordshire Constabulary are appealing for the public’s help to trace Adam Hibbert, of Sleaford Road in Boston, Lincolnshire.
Anyone who has seen Mr Hibbert, or has information on his whereabouts, should call Hertfordshire Constabulary on 101 quoting crime references 41/58194/21 and 41/59012/21.
It can also be reported online or by speaking to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat.
Alternative, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.