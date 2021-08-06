Opening date set for Lincoln’s Pho Vietnamese street food restaurant
Less than two weeks to wait!
The wait is nearly over as Vietnamese street food restaurant Pho will officially open its doors to the public at 12pm on Monday, August 16.
Selected people will get to enjoy the restaurant in the Cornhill Quarter prior to this as a four-day soft launch, which is now fully booked, will take place between August 12 to 15, before the official opening date.
Bookings are now live here and tables will also be kept free every day for walk-ins.
The chain eatery, which is run by founders Stephen and Juliette Wall, will bring its fresh and healthy Vietnamese dishes to the Cornhill Quarter. Pho specialises in the national dish of Vietnam of the same name as the restaurant, which is a rice noodle soup.
Pho will also serve food including wok-fried noodles, decadent curries, spicy salads, fresh juices, and a selection of Vietnamese beers, cocktails and hand-picked wines. The menu at Pho is even accredited by Coeliac UK (about 98% is gluten-free) and over a third is suitable for vegans.
It’s Pho’s first new restaurant since the pandemic began will create around 20 new jobs in Lincoln.
Founders Stephen and Juliette told The Lincolnite: “After the challenges of the past 18 months, it’s even more exciting than usual opening up a new restaurant.
“We’re looking forward to bringing the Pho experience to this great city and welcoming the people of Lincoln through our doors.”