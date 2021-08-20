Brave Lincoln schoolgirl reveals fears for family in Afghanistan
‘It’s a basic human right to go outside without feeling scared’
A tearful Lincoln schoolgirl has spoken out over fears for her family in Afghanistan who are ‘desperate’ to leave after the Taliban took hold of the country.
Zohra, 13, wasn’t born when her dad Izatullah fled Afghanistan 20 years ago, but has heard about his traumatic journey, and now fears for relatives still living in the country.
Speaking to the BBC, Zohra said: “It’s a basic human right to go to school, it’s a basic human right to go outside without feeling scared to get kidnapped, and Afghanistan right now, with the Taliban in charge, they don’t have that.”
The government in this country has agreed to resettle up to 20,000 Afghan refugees, but Zohra says there are many more people willing to leave the country in search of safety.
She said: “20,000 is a lot, but there’s 14 million willing to come.”
Zohra says other countries should also try to help resettle Afghan refugees as well.