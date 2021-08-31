Call for musical cast to turn Lincoln Cathedral into Notre Dame

The local theatre company behind sell-out Lincoln Cathedral performances Jesus Christ Superstar, Jekyll & Hyde and Oliver! are looking for the cast of their next show – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

The Starring Lincoln Theatre Company’s recruitment drive for the show begins with a meeting at the cathedral on Wednesday, September 1, open to all who may be interested in bringing Victor Hugo’s classic tale to life from May 23 to June 4.

Those interested in taking part should arrive at the cathedral from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

With more than 800 local people performing in past shows, the company prides itself in opening the stage to people of all experience levels and talents.

Director Ben Poole said: “Our productions exist for two reasons: to provide the highest quality entertainment and to offer an opportunity for local people to perform, with a particular focus on those who have not had the opportunity to participate in the arts.

“There is no age limit, no experience required, no audition necessary and no payment is required. It is accessible to all who wish to take part. They just need to turn up!”

Ben added: “We want to tap into the sense of belonging to a community that is always a part of what we do, but more so given the long periods of isolation recently. Anyone who has come out of the pandemic looking to learn new things, or seeking further opportunities to showcase their talents will get something out of it.

“We have a long pedigree for these large cultural events and have involved over 800 performers since the first show, Jesus Christ Superstar. It has become a much anticipated event with the support of over 20,000 audience members who enjoy celebrating the talented people of Lincoln.

“The show is a new musical based on the Victor Hugo novel and the songs from the Disney film. The music is written by the legendary Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who have Disney’s Beauty & The Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Wicked and Godspell in their long list of credits.

“The show will as always have professional production values set against the splendour of our own cathedral in Lincoln.”

Visit the company’s website here to register your interest – www.thestarringlincolntheatrecompany.co.uk