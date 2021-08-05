CCTV appeal as £450 of beauty products stolen from Sleaford shop
Two women were seen leaving without payment
Police are looking to track down two women after £450 of hair and beauty products were stolen from a shop in Sleaford.
The two women pictured in the CCTV images were seen walking into Delightful Hair and Beauty on East Road, Sleaford, at around 10am on Wednesday, June 30.
Police say two women removed hair and beauty products from the shelves and left the store without paying for any of it, totalling around £450 worth of goods.
The first woman has been described as Eastern European, in her mid to early 20s with long black hair. She was wearing a dark cardigan with grey ripped jeans and white and blue Adidas trainers.
The second woman, also described as Eastern European, is believed to be in her mid-50s with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a cream dress with white trainers that have a red stripe on them. She also has a large tattoo on her leg.
Police would like to speak to the women in the CCTV in connection with the investigation. If you recognise either or both of the women in question, contact police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote crime reference number 21000364619
- Email PC Kirsty Taylor at [email protected] and use the same police reference in the subject box
- You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111