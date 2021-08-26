Child attacked by group of five in Sleaford
Members of the public stepped in to help
Police are investigating an alleged assault in Sleaford where five people attacked one young boy before members of the public came to his rescue.
The incident took place at the leisure centre car park in Sleaford at around 8pm on Wednesday, August 25.
The victim, whose age has not been made public, was assaulted by a group of around five people, but was assisted by members of the public who put a stop to the attack. At the time of publishing, Lincolnshire Police said the ages of the attackers were not known.
The people who stopped the assault did not remain at the scene and police would like to contact them in order to gather more information.
Officers are keen to identify these members of the public to assist in their enquiries, and if you saw anything you should call 101, quoting incident 442 of August 25.