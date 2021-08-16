Curious Lincolnshire couples wanted for C4 series exploring open relationships

Would you take part in the social experiment?

Curious Lincolnshire couples are needed for a new Channel 4 TV series which will explore open relationships and whether they can thrive without monogamy.

Channel 4 has commissioned a bold new social experiment with the working title of ‘Open’, although an exact airing date has not yet been confirmed for the six-part series.

TV production company Firecracker Films, which is part of the Tinopolis Group, is looking for couples who are in long-term relationships but curious about whether non-monogamy could strengthen their bond.

Anyone interested in being involved in the show should email [email protected] or call 07709 616 280.

The series will follow a group of monogamous couples, assisted by sex and relationship therapists, as they embark on a series of intimate workshops and dates. It will road test whether the idea of having sex with other people works alongside maintaining a committed relationship.

The series was commissioned from the Channel 4’s Global Format Fund, a ringfenced spend designed to stimulate the creation of original new formats from UK-based indies for UK and international audiences.

It was commissioned by Head of Factual Entertainment Alf Lawrie with commissioning editors Tim Hancock and Vivienne Molokwu.

Tim Hancock said: “This provocative new series confronts a profound and unsettling question that is rarely asked openly – but with the insight, warmth and sensitivity of the best factual entertainment formats.”

Jes Wilkins, Chief Creative Officer at Firecracker Films, said: “I’m delighted to be in at the start of C4’s Global Format Fund journey with a new series that has so many of the provocative and purposeful hallmarks of successful shows that Firecracker have made for Channel 4 in the past.”