Driver attempts to break up Lincoln street fight as men pull weapons

The courts heard how one of the offenders had been using drugs since the age of 12

Two men brandishing weapons caused fear to passers-by when they clashed in the street, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Nathan Jackson, who was armed with a metal pole, and Matthew Carter, who had a broken bottle, caused traffic to stop during their altercation earlier this year on Lincoln High Street.

Eunice Opare-Addo, prosecuting, said the pair clashed in broad daylight close to the Dixon Street traffic lights.

She said “Members of the public alerted police to what was happening.

“Carter was seen to walk into the entrance of a bed shop and as he did so Jackson came out. Both defendants began shouting at each other.

“Jackson then chased after Carter while holding a metal pole.”

A motorist stopped and tried to calm down Jackson but the incident continued.

Carter went behind a bin and produced a wine bottle which he smashed and chased after Jackson. Carter went away but then returned with a house brick.

The incident ended when police arrived at the scene.

The court was told that Jackson had 58 previous convictions for 111 offences and Carter had 12 convictions for 26 offences.

Nathan Jackson, 30, of George Boole Drive, Lincoln; and Matthew Carter, 28, of High Street, Lincoln; each admitted a charge of affray and possession of an offensive weapon arising out of the incident on 21 March this year.

Jackson was given a 15 month jail sentence suspended for two years with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days.

Carter was given a 12 month jail sentence suspended for two years with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and a six month drug rehabilitation order.

Lauren Fisher, for Jackson, said he has spent over four months in custody on remand and has used the time to come off drugs.

She told the court that Jackson has been using drugs since he was 12 years old and his life included periods when he had been homeless.

“He is appalled and disgusted by his behaviour,” she said.

Barnaby Shaw, for Carter, said he has been doing his best to turn his life around since the incident.