Five critically injured in Whisby Road Lincoln crash
Vehicles and pedestrians involved
Five people have been critically injured in a crash in Lincoln on Saturday night.
It happened on Whisby Road just after 10pm and involved at least two vehicles and several pedestrians.
All the casualties have been taken to hospital, with injuries described as serious to critical.
The road was closed overnight and is expected to reopen at 9am Sunday.
Lincolnshire Police said it will release more details later today, while they remain at the scene of the crash for investigations.
