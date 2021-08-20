Crane crash in Spalding leaves man dead and woman seriously injured
Their car was involved in a crash with the crane
An elderly man has died after a crash involving a car and a crane on the A16 in Spalding today.
Emergency services tried to save the 80-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened between the Surfleet and West Marsh roundabouts at 2.23pm.
A woman in her 70s travelling in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time. Nobody else was injured in the collision.
The road was closed shortly after the incident, and is expected to remain closed until at least 11pm this evening while officers carry out initial investigations and recover the crane.
Earlier in the day another man in his 80s sadly died in a car crash in Lincoln.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision to contact them as soon as possible. They would be keen to see any dash cam footage which might have captured the vehicle before the crash, or the collision itself.
Email [email protected] quoting incident 212 of August 20 July or call the non-emergency number 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online here.