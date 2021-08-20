Crane crash in Spalding leaves man dead and woman seriously injured

Two Lincoln sisters are excited to launch their first business as they prepare to open Cognito next week — a mix of Japanese and British cuisine set in a premium cocktail lounge in the former home of Revolution bar.

Ellie and Zara Pickles, who are aged 23 and 20, started on the refurbishment of the Park Street site back in April and are working hard with their team to get Cognito ready for the opening date on Monday, August 23.

The siblings have family hospitality links and lived in Lincoln for 17 years. They then travelled and studied abroad, as well as working at venues in London, including the Mayfair Hotel and The Londoner, Firmdale Hotels’ Number Sixteen, and The Arts Club.

Cognito will predominately be a restaurant offering atmospheric dining and a fun environment, but also a party venue. It has created 30 new jobs, including head chef Jason Parker.

The menu will be a 50/50 mix of Japanese and British food, including six types of sushi, tuna tacos, beef Tataki, fried calamari, cottage pie and beef sliders.

It is predominately made up of small plates and sharers, but there are also four signature dishes on the British side of the menu. They are cauliflower steak, fillet steak, braised pork, and seabass, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

As well as an extensive wine list, beers, ciders, and spirts, there are also 12 signature cocktails and three mocktails, including a twist on a Piña colada called Rule of Ru, and a Cognito Espresso which uses dark chocolate liqueur instead of syrup.

Ellie and Zara can’t wait to open their first business together back in their home city and they told The Lincolnite: “We are nervous but very excited. It’s been a long journey, but we’re nearly there and can’t wait to welcome customers through the door.

“Seeing the High Street really busy is encouraging and it is good to see people supporting local businesses, going out and having fun, so hopefully they’ll do the same with Cognito.”

Cognito will be open 11am until late Monday to Thursday, 11am-1am Friday and Saturday, and 11am-6pm on Sundays. Food will be served until 9pm, except for on Fridays and Saturdays when this will be 10pm.

The restaurant will also have live DJs on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as bottomless drinks packages available at the weekend, priced at £24 for two hours. This includes unlimited mimosas, rum punch, Cognito lager and a vodka based cocktail called Fruity Fox.

The venue on Park Street was previously one of two loss-making venues shut by The Revolution Bars Group, as it tried to reduce the money it paid in rent. It was put on the market through Fleurets as a freehold for £500,000 plus VAT before being taken on by the Pickles sisters.

Check out more of our Cognito gallery below