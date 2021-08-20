Free COVID jab bus launches in Boston and extends in Lincoln

A free shuttle bus in Lincoln takes people to get their COVID jab has been extended by a further week, while a similar service has launched in Boston.

Nearly 150 people have so far used the service, which provides free transport from Lincoln Central Bus Station to Lincolnshire Showground. It runs between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday and leaves the bus station (stand C) on the hour. It picks up people for the return journey on the half hour.

The service has now been extended until Friday, August 27 and people will continue to be asked to wear face masks on the shuttle bus.

Natalie Liddle, Acting Head of Service for Health Protection, said: “The shuttle bus has provided a vital link for people to access the Showground for their vaccinations, particularly young people who haven’t got easy access to transport.

“Nearly 150 people have used the bus since it started operating late last week. So don’t miss the opportunity to get vaccinated – just turn up at the bus station at the allotted time to use the service.

“COVID hasn’t gone away – getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from infection. We all need to take personal responsibility to do what we can to keep each other as safe as possible and reduce infection rates across the city.”

Meanwhile, Boston Borough Council is working with Dickinson’s Coaches to introduce a free shuttle bus service to transport residents to the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) for their coronavirus vaccinations.

The Boston service will be introduced on August 23, operating Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm, until September 3. This is except on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, when it will not be running.

It will leave the bus stop outside Boots in the Market Place on the hour starting at 8am. It will pick people up from the PRSA for the return journey on the half hour.

Councillor Nigel Welton, Deputy Leader for Boston Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to be able to make it easier for our residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccination and move to ensure that public transport links are in place.

“We’re committed to do all that we can to work with partners to ensure that as many of our residents have access to the vaccination centre, whilst making sure that we have clean and safe public transport links, which is why we have mobilised this new shuttle service.”