Greater Lincolnshire COVID infections decreasing, but slower than other areas

Coronavirus infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire have dropped in the past week, despite a number of districts climbing the rankings nationally.

As of Tuesday’s government figures, Lincoln is currently the district with the highest infection rate, however, its figure of 653.6 per 100,000 population is far below previous top players.

For instance, last Tuesday, North East Lincolnshire sat sixth highest with an infection rate of 908.7, but this week is 13th, having slashed its rate by nearly half to 471.3.

In fact, Lincoln and North Kesteven are the only districts to have increased their infection rates, with the former last Tuesday sitting at 397.8 and the latter going from 290 to 402.

Despite the decreases from the rest of the county, all but two districts sit in the top 200 compared to last week when all but North East Lincolnshire were below that figure.

All this means is the region is seeing a decline at a slower rate than the rest of the country.

As a whole, the Greater Lincolnshire region has seen its infection rate decrease from 414.2 to 334.2.

Nationally, England’s seven-day infection rate has gone from 499.4 last Tuesday, to 292.4 this week.

The latest government figures, released on Tuesday evening, confirmed 396 new coronavirus cases, with 272 in Lincolnshire, 60 in North East Lincolnshire and 64 in North Lincolnshire.

Five deaths were confirmed in the government figures, which include both those in and out of hospital, while four were confirmed in Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

In national news on Wednesday morning, jabs are set to be offered for 16 and 17-year-olds. Previously only those with underlying conditions or living with vulnerable adults were allowed to have them.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is expected to recommend the change in plans later today.

It would see around 1.4 million teenagers become eligible to receive their first doses.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, August 3

82,835 cases (up 396)

54,144 in Lincolnshire (up 272)

12,718 in North Lincolnshire (up 64)

15,973 in North East Lincolnshire (up 60)

2,223 deaths (up five)

1,633 from Lincolnshire (up two)

305 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

285 from North East Lincolnshire (up three)

of which 1,331 hospital deaths (up four)

822 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

465 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up three)

5,923,820 UK cases, 129,881 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.