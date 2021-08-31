Last chance to nominate your 2021 NK Community Champions

Less than a week to get your nominations in!

There is now less than a week to submit your nominations for the NK Community Champion Awards which celebrate the community endeavour and voluntary contributions of local heroes in the area.

The annual celebration based on community nominations has two new categories for 2021, which reflect evolving efforts in making communities stronger, safer and more resilient places to live.

The 12 categories cover Young Achiever, Good Neighbour, Community Business, Community Spirit, Long-standing contribution to a particular group or organisation, and contributions made to arts and culture, sports, health and wellbeing, a better environment and safer communities.

The deadline for nominations is 12pm on September 6 – view the 12 categories and make a nomination here .

Completed forms can also be emailed via [email protected] or sent to North Kesteven Community Champions, Communications Team, North Kesteven District Council, PO Box 3, Kesteven Street, Sleaford NG34 7EF.

The celebration is funded by community-minded businesses who sponsor the awards and make up the panel determining the nominations.

Councillor Richard Wright, Leader at North Kesteven District Council, said: “Through these awards we seek to applaud and honour those who contribute so positively to our safe, strong, flourishing and increasingly climate-conscious communities.

“There’s a whole range of community-minded actions we’re looking to celebrate, from the volunteers who keep our communities functioning and flourishing and the co-ordinators of clubs, to the people who inspire and initiate the businesses who have a broader focus than the bottom line, those seeking to actively reduce their climate impact and those who have been providing positivity through the pandemic.

“In short, the awards are to recognise those who we all often think ‘isn’t that great’, ‘isn’t that kind, ‘isn’t that thoughtful’ and want to say thank you to.”