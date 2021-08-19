Lincoln finally drops out of top 10 national COVID hotspots
Six authorities still sit above the England national average though
Lincoln has dropped out of the top 10 places with the highest infection rates in the UK, according to the latest seven-day figures.
The Lincoln City area was at the top of the table for over a week, but since August 9 its infection rate has fallen from 669.7 per 100,000 population to 441.8 in Wednesday’s figures.
The latest news sees it drop to 15th place nationally and fall below North East Lincolnshire which has climbed one spot in the same time period, even though its rate fall slightly from 470.6 to 451.8.
The news could be a sign that measures brought in to tackle high rates among young people in the city centre are beginning to work.
Health bosses have been strengthening their hand recently through the use of a mobile testing centre, as well as shuttle busses to and from the Lincolnshire Showground vaccination centre.
Local shops have also agreed to stock free lateral flow tests.
The highest rates in the city are currently among the 15-19-year-olds (898.5), the 25-29-year-olds (800.2) and the 30-34-year-olds (607.1). However, the 20-24 age group also remains high at 536.7.
North Kesteven, which was previously Greater Lincolnshire’s third highest rate and which sat 15th nationally, is now fourth and 39th respectively, with an infection rate of 381.7.
Overall, Greater Lincolnshire’s average infection rate has fallen to 356.5 per 100,000 population since August 9.
However, despite a general fall, six authorities still sit above the England national average of 305.8.
They are North East Lincolnshire (451.8), Lincoln City (441.8), North Lincolnshire (392.5), North Kesteven (381.7), East Lindsey (366.8) and South Kesteven (318.4).
South Holland District Council continues to sit the lowest of the authorities at 232nd place, however, has still risen from 301st last week and 342nd the week previous.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, August 18
91,718 cases
- 59,954 in Lincolnshire
- 14,182 in North Lincolnshire
- 17,582 in North East Lincolnshire
2,248 deaths
- 1,653 from Lincolnshire
- 306 from North Lincolnshire
- 289 from North East Lincolnshire
of which 1,352 hospital deaths
- 834 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust
- 473 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG)
6,355,887 UK cases, 131,260 deaths