Lincoln Primark store offering free COVID-19 tests at checkout

Customers in Primark on Lincoln High Street are being offered free boxes of COVID-19 tests when they buy items at the store.

Staff keep the tests behind the till and will offer them to customers when they are paying for their items, as Lincoln is still currently the area with the highest rates of coronavirus infection in the country.

According to the most recent government data, there are 618.7 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Lincoln, more than anywhere in the country at this moment.

The pilot scheme was revealed by Lincolnshire health bosses last week, but the shops that would be offering the tests were not revealed.

It is understood that Crew Clothing Company also stock testing kits on the High Street, as well as taxi firms in the city.

The move is part of a number of initiatives in the city to try to combat the high infection rates, including a COVID-19 mobile testing van on Speaker’s Corner, which offers free lateral flow test kits.

As well as this, to encourage more people to get vaccinated, an hourly free shuttle bus will run from Lincoln Central Bus Station to the Lincolnshire Showground vaccination centre, starting from Thursday, August 12 and running until Friday, August 20.