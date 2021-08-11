How to use the free Lincoln vaccine shuttle bus

The details have been confirmed for a free shuttle bus which will help to transport people to the Lincolnshire Showground for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The service will be introduced on Thursday, August 12, between 8am and 6pm and will leave stand C of the Central Bus Station on the hour every hour, picking people up from the showground for a return journey on the half hour.

It will be in place on Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13, as well as Monday, August 16 to Friday, August 20.

People will be asked to wear face masks on the bus, as Lincolnshire County Council attempts to combat the high infection rates in Lincoln, which is still the area with the highest rate in the country.

News of the shuttle bus was revealed on Tuesday, and is one of many initiatives currently in place in the city. A COVID-19 mobile testing van was also parked on Speakers’ Corner on Monday and will be in place this week, allowing for people to get free lateral flow tests.

Natalie Liddle, Acting Head of Service for Health Protection, said: “We know that for some, particularly young people who haven’t got easy access to transport, it can be difficult to get up to the Showground for their vaccination. This will give easier access for people to get their jab. Just turn up at the bus station at the allotted time to use the service.

“It’s important that if you are eligible for a jab then you take up the chance to get to the Showground. With the shuttle-bus service in place, it’s a quick and easy way to get vaccinated. Covid hasn’t gone away – getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from infection. We all need to take personal responsibility to do what we can to keep each other as safe as possible and reduce infection rates across the city.”