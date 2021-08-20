Lincolnshire braced for British Superbike Championship
The event is set to attract big crowds
Thousands of visitors from across the country will be in Lincolnshie this weekend as the British Superbike Championship returns to Cadwell Park
The event in Louth was called off last year due to Covid, but is back this year with three days of action planned for August 20, 21 and 22.
And it’s locally-based Australian Jason O’Halloran who is the favourite for the Yamaha team after claiming eight wins so far this season.
Jason counts Cadwell Park as one of his favourite circuits on the calendar, but heads into this weekend hoping for an elusive first victory at the track.
In second place ahead of this weekend is his teammate Tarran Mackenzie, who has twice been a race winner in 2021 and who climbed the order after his performance last weekend at Donington Park.
The pair, along with the third Donington Park race winner Tommy Bridewell, are all in contention to win in the Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam this weekend.
And if O’Halloran, Mackenzie or Bridewell can claim a triple win in Lincolnshire, they will net a £10,000 prize.
Plus, the FHO Racing BMW team will make their racing debut at Cadwell Park this weekend, and based locally in Louth, will be hoping for a strong home round as they target their first Superbike race win
Find out more about the British Superbike Championship here.