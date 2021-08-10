Lincolnshire historic mansion on market for first time this century

A Georgian hall near Spalding with seven bedrooms is on the market for the first time in 30 years with a guide price of £1.75 million.

Cressy Hall on Cawood Lane in Gosberton, Spalding offers over 6,300 square feet of accommodation. It also boasts gardens and adjoining pasture paddocks with wooded boundaries of almost nine acres, which incorporate the moated site of the original dwelling, now a scheduled monument.

The Grade II* listed property dates from 1794 and the front door opens into a stone flagged entrance stairwell hall. The property includes a sitting room, nursery/study, a spacious dining kitchen, three elegant reception rooms, and three bathrooms.

Cressy Hall also has listed planning consent permitting the conversion of a large single storey adjoining outbuilding range into an ancillary one-bedroom cottage.

This is situated to the west of the hall.

James Abbott, Property Agent at Savills, said: “I have marketed many amazing homes in my career, but the impact and reveal of Cressy Hall as you round its driveway’s bend is second to none in my experience.

“Within gorgeous grounds and with the most elegantly proportioned accommodation, with planning for an ancillary cottage within an existing outbuilding range and further potential, I love this property.

“There are changes that I would make as the new owner, but this would be my forever home, with a choice of grammar schools nearby, in Spalding or Bourne.”

The property is being marketed by Savills – see the full listing here.