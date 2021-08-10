More than 75% of UK double-jabbed, with 473 new COVID cases in Lincolnshire on Tuesday

There have been 475 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, as 75% of the UK adult population is now double-jabbed.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday reported 294 new cases in Lincolnshire, 96 in North East Lincolnshire and 85 in North Lincolnshire. The total 475 figure is 20% higher than last Tuesday’s 396 cases.

Government figures showed one further death in its data, however, this included two new reports in Lincolnshire, but one removed from the North East Lincolnshire data. NHS figures reported no further deaths on Tuesday.

Nationally, cases increased by 23,510 to 6,117,540 while deaths rose by 146 to a total of 130,503 on Tuesday—- the highest daily deaths since March.

Shuttle busses will transport people to the Lincolnshire Showground for their Coronavirus vaccine in a bid to combat Lincolnshire’s high infection rates, with the city remaining top in the UK.

Natalie Liddle, from Public Health Lincolnshire told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that conversations were underway to help improve accessibility to the site, with the busses hoped to be confirmed in the next few days.

Organisers could not tell reporters how people will be able to book a seat on the busses yet, or confirm the pick-up locations, but said further details would be announced soon.

Lincoln has had the the highest infection rate in England for the ninth day in a row, yesterday sitting at 669.7 per 100,000 population, but today decreasing to 647.7.

Meanwhile the rest of Lincolnshire’s districts are all continuing to rise up the rankings with the majority sitting in the top 150 local authorities.

Patient visiting will be suspended in all United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust hospitals from Wednesday, August 11, for all but exceptional cases.

These changes are in response to a rise in local infection rates as well as the increased number of COVID-19 positive patients being treated at the trust’s hospitals.

In order to continue to protect patients and staff the hospitals will suspend visiting, with some exceptions.

Patients visiting Lincoln, Boston, Grantham or Louth hospitals for an outpatient appointment or to use the emergency services departments are reminded to come alone, or if assistance is required to only come with a maximum of one other person.

Nationally, it was confirmed today that 75% of UK adults have now received two COVID jabs, the government has officially confirmed.

A total of 39,688,566 people have now received both doses, while more than 47 million people have received a first dose, according to the latest figures. Local figures are released on Thursdays, but as of last week’s data, 88% of people had received their first jab and 74% their second in Lincolnshire. However, one-in-four people under the age of 30 had still not had their first dose.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, August 10

87,057 cases (up 475)

56,871 in Lincolnshire (up 294)

13,421 in North Lincolnshire (up 85)

16,765 in North East Lincolnshire (up 96)

2,228 deaths (up one)

1,636 from Lincolnshire (up two)

306 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

286 from North East Lincolnshire (down one)

of which 1,335 hospital deaths (no change)

824 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

467 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

6,117,540 UK cases, 130,503 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.