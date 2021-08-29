Man arrested after two Spalding girls sexually assaulted on the bus
He allegedly touched them on their thigh
A man has been arrested after two girls were sexually assaulted on a bus from Spalding to King’s Lynn last week.
It happened at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 18, on the 505 Stagecoach service, when the man allegedly touched both of the 12-year-old girls on their thigh.
On Sunday, August 29, Lincolnshire Police said they arrested a man in connection with the incident and have released him pending further investigations.
Meanwhile, officers are appealing for any witnesses. If you can help with the enquiry, call 101 quoting incident 300 of August 18 or email [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject.