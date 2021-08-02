Man arrested three weeks after Sleaford sexual assault

A 23-year-old man has been arrested three weeks after a late night sexual assault in Sleaford.

The incident happened at around 2am on Monday, July 12, when a woman in her 20s was assaulted in the Mareham Pastures park area in the town.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent, Diane Coulson said: “This arrest is the result the investigation teams’ hard work — our investigations are continuing to bring justice to the victim.

“However, Just because we have made an arrest does not mean the investigation is complete, and we would still like to hear from anyone who has any information regarding this incident.

“We’d like to again reassure people that reports such as these are thankfully low in their numbers. If you have any worries, we’d encourage you to speak to your local neighbourhood policing team.”

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between midnight and 3am on Monday, July 12, and anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

You can now report information about this investigation, via a dedicated public portal. To report information please follow this link Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)