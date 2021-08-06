Stamford
August 6, 2021 11.38 am

Man left unconscious and another suffered broken jaw in Stamford attacks

Do you recognise these men?
Police would like to speak with these men in connection with two assault incidents in Stamford. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police 

One man was left unconscious, and another with a broken jaw which required extensive hospital treatment, after two alleged assaults in Stamford.

The incidents happened near to Mama Liz’s bar on North Street at around 2.30am on June 12. Both injured men are in their 20s.

Nearly two months after the incident, Lincolnshire Police said that following lengthy investigations they have yet to identify three men they would like to speak to in connection with the assaults.

Police have now released photos of the men and anyone with information, or who recognises them, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting occurrence number 21000325141.

Do you recognise these men? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here

