Man left unconscious and another suffered broken jaw in Stamford attacks
Do you recognise these men?
One man was left unconscious, and another with a broken jaw which required extensive hospital treatment, after two alleged assaults in Stamford.
The incidents happened near to Mama Liz’s bar on North Street at around 2.30am on June 12. Both injured men are in their 20s.
Nearly two months after the incident, Lincolnshire Police said that following lengthy investigations they have yet to identify three men they would like to speak to in connection with the assaults.
Police have now released photos of the men and anyone with information, or who recognises them, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting occurrence number 21000325141.
Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here