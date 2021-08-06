After 79 complaints council says there’s ‘no problem’ in Smelly Skelly

The plant operator has been asked to investigate though

North Kesteven District Council has made an unannounced site visit to a rendering plant causing controversy in Skellingthorpe – after receiving 79 complaints in less than two weeks.

Residents in the village, particularly in Jerusalem Road, have been frustrated by the issue for two years due to the smell and noise coming from the factory run by A Hughes & Son – earning it the nickname Smelly Skelly.

After recent visits to the site, the district council said all odour control systems at the plant appeared to be operating correctly. However, the rendering plant operator has been told to carry out an investigation and submit further information to the council within seven days.

A Hughes & Son previously said the dead animals brought via lorries to the rendering plant are causing the unpleasant smell, as stock accumulates at the facility, while warm summer temperatures are not helping the situation either.

When The Lincolnite contacted the operating company on Friday, they were unable to make any comment.

The council continue to monitor the situation and have previously visited the site on several occasions after complaints of unpleasant smells, loud noises and black reside pollution that continue to plague the village.

A spokesperson for the council said on Friday: “Following a number of complaints made by residents in the Skellingthorpe area, officers visited to monitor the problem and also make an unannounced site visit to the rendering plant. At the time of the visit, all odour control systems at the plant appeared to be operating correctly.

“We take residents’ concerns very seriously and an investigation into the matter is therefore still ongoing. As part of this, the operator of the rendering plant must now undertake further investigation in relation to odour emissions and supply detailed information regarding site activity and control measures as required by the council within seven days.”

“Reports of any further incidents can be made online via our website or by email to [email protected].”

A Lincolnite reader said she has regularly visited her elderly parents in the village for more than 30 years and last weekend was the ‘worst stench’ she had ever encountered.

She said: “They’ve grown accustomed to it over the years, but even they are now complaining. I am seriously worried about their health, it can’t be acceptable and must surely border on toxic poisoning.

“I can escape when I leave but they can’t. At 85 and 82 respectively, they feel helpless to deal with it, and it seems that the council are turning a blind eye. Please help the residents improve matters. These aren’t normal farming smells, just toxic fumes poisoning everything in their wake.”

In February this year, plans were unanimously approved to demolish the existing animal by-products processing plant and build a new processing plant at the farm. The site is owned by Leo Group and run by A Hughes & Son, a company which was bought by Lincoln Proteins Ltd.

Meanwhile, we reported in May that Lincolnshire County Council will consider the re-submitted application for a controversial animal rendering plant in nearby Norton Disney.

Lincoln Proteins Ltd resubmitted its planning application for the facility at Villa Farm in Folly Lane after it was previously refused in February 2020 by Lincolnshire County Council amid concerns over heritage and location. Previous plans also prompted protests by residents who campaigned to “say no to the stink”.