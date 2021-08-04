Man was fatally stabbed in the chest in Boston, inquest hears

The victim of an alleged murder in Boston suffered a stab wound to the chest, an inquest heard on Wednesday.

Christopher Zac Higgs, from Spalding, was found with a serious stab wound at a property in Portland Street, Boston on July 14 this year. Police were called at around 12.13pm and Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlie Stevenson, 20, of Portland Street in Boston, was charged with the murder of her partner and appeared in court on July 16. She appeared in the dock at Lincoln Crown Court wearing a grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm her identity. She was not asked to enter any pleas during the two minute hearing.

Mary Loram, QC, prosecuting asked for the case to be adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing this month. A provisional trial date was listed for March next year.

An inquest into Christopher’s death was opened by Paul Smith, HM Acting Senior Coroner for the County of Lincolnshire on Wednesday, August 4.

The date and place of death were confirmed as July 14, 2021 and Portland Street in Boston. He was identified by his mother Jody Manchester.

The clinical cause of death was confirmed as a stab wound to the chest, pending toxicology and histology.

The inquest was adjourned for a hearing on January 12, 2022.

DCI Richard Myszczyszyn from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit previously said: “We’d like to reassure everyone that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public. We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

“We understand that this incident has caused alarm in the local area, but rest assured, we’re doing everything we can to progress the investigation.”

Information and video footage can be submitted anonymously via Lincolnshire Police’s dedicated Op Luxor portal here. People can also call 101 or email [email protected] with any information quoting incident 169 of July 14.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.