Lincoln
August 19, 2021 9.43 am

Missing woman last seen in Lincoln city centre

Have you seen Emma? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A 28-year-old woman last seen in Lincoln city centre is now missing for a fourth day.

Emma, whose surname was not provided by Lincolnshire Police, was reported missing on August 16.

She was last seen wearing a long black Puffa coat, black leggings with a white stripe on the side, pink socks, blue trainers, a Khaki cap and carrying a rucksack.

Anyone with information about Emma’s whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting PID 105460 429 of August 16.

