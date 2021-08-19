Missing woman last seen in Lincoln city centre
Have you seen Emma?
A 28-year-old woman last seen in Lincoln city centre is now missing for a fourth day.
Emma, whose surname was not provided by Lincolnshire Police, was reported missing on August 16.
She was last seen wearing a long black Puffa coat, black leggings with a white stripe on the side, pink socks, blue trainers, a Khaki cap and carrying a rucksack.
Anyone with information about Emma’s whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting PID 105460 429 of August 16.