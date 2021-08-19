Investigation begins into Wrangle warehouse blaze
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident
A fire investigation will begin into a blaze at a commercial warehouse near Boston.
Police closed the A52 at Wrangle in both directions and around 45 members of fire and rescue staff attended the scene. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident and all persons were account for.
The fire was brought under control on Wednesday afternoon and crews remained at the scene into the night. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known.
An eyewitness previously told The Lincolnite smoke could be seen bellowing from the George H Kime & Co Ltd depot in the town. Shocking video footage from the scene shows smoke engulfing the building.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “There are still single appliances in attendance this morning, so the incident is still ongoing. A fire investigation is pending.”
The Lincolnite contacted George H Kime & Co Ltd, but nobody was available for comment.
*Wrangle Update* 1 warehouse approx 100 x 60 metres was well alight. Fire has been surrounded. All persons are accounted for. Water carrier from @HolbeachFire is now in attendance. Crews to remain on scene for sometime
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) August 18, 2021