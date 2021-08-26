Over £13k raised for family of girl, 2, who died in heartbreaking caravan fire

Donations are pouring in from all over the country

More than £13,000 has been raised in memory of two-year-old girl Louisiana-Brook who tragically lost her life in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

Police and fire investigations are still ongoing to determine how the mysterious and harrowing incident came about.

The fire happened at the Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells at around 10.30pm on Monday, August 23.

Alongside Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue and other specialists from the Forensic Science Service, police are continuing a ‘methodical and meticulous’ investigation of the scene.

Louisiana-Brook’s mother Natasha Broadley managed to escape the fire with her three other children, all of whom have since been discharged from hospital.

A fundraiser, set up by friend Laurie Selfridge, has seen the community pull together, friends and strangers alike.

Kind contributors have donated more than £13,300 by the time of publication – visit the fundraiser here.

Laurie said on the fundraising page: “As yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) tragic news has broken all our hearts..only god knows what pain Natasha and her children are going through right now.

“Their life has been torn apart in a million ways. Their baby sister so tragically taken from them all..if only we can give Tasha some peace at this time by helping her in any way you can, it would be so appreciated. Please donate anything you can.”

Lincolnshire Police said on Wednesday that the residents who were asked to leave their caravans due to the tragic incident have now been able to return.

The force said: “It is painstaking work and there will be forensic tests ongoing, all which take time for any conclusion to be drawn. We are treating the tragic death of the two-year-old girl as unexplained at this time.

“Our specialist officers are supporting the family following this tragic incident. They were on holiday at the caravan park when the fire broke out.

“Family members who escaped the fire were the two-year-old’s siblings, all aged under 11 and their mum, who is in her 30s.”

Detective Inspector Jo Fortune, Senior Investigating Officer at Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident and I send our condolences. We will do everything we can to establish what has happened.

“I would like to pass on my personal thanks to everyone who helped on the evening and has supported the family too. It was a very serious and frightening time.”