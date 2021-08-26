Susie Dent bringing Countdown Dictionary Corner to Lincoln for live show
Exploring the origins of words, just like on Countdown
Countdown’s queen of Dictionary Corner Susie Dent has announced a nationwide tour which stops off at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal next year.
Susie Dent, 56, is a lexicographer, author and media personality who is best known as the face of Dictionary Corner on long-running Channel 4 gameshow Countdown.
She has been a member of the on-screen team since 1992, making more than 4,500 appearances on Countdown over her near 30-year television career, and also has success as a best-selling author.
She will now be heading out on her tour ‘The Secret Lives of Words’ which starts in Chester on November 6, before running across 14 dates for the first seven months of 2022.
Susie will be at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal on May 6, and promises to involve “etymology’s greatest hits, linguistic silliness, and as many old and brilliant words” as she can fit in.
Dent posted to her Twitter account to announce the tour on Wednesday, saying she was “chuffed and betwittered” to announce the new shows.
We can’t wait to welcome you to NTR @susie_dent 👋🏻 https://t.co/nH5ScoEs5P
— NewTheatreRoyal (@NTRLincoln) August 26, 2021
Tickets will cost £24.50 for general admission and £98 for the Royal Box from the New Theatre Royal website.