Pair of Imps youngsters join Gainsborough Trinity on loan

Lincolnshire loan spell for two of the Imps’ talented youth prospects

Lincoln City youth duo Jovon Makama and Hayden Cann have joined fellow Lincolnshire club Gainsborough Trinity on a season-long loan.

The 17-year-old pair were regular features during the Imps’ pre-season campaign, with Makama making the bench for Lincoln’s Carabao Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

Both signed their first professional contracts at Lincoln City within the last year, and will also be eligible to play in FA Youth Cup games for Lincoln during their loan spell at Gainsborough Trinity.

The move is likely to have been made more possible by the arrival of former Imps under-18s coach Tom Shaw becoming Gainsborough manager in April.

Jovon and Hayden will be hoping for first team action at Trinity, who play in the Northern Premier League, step three of the non-league football pyramid.

Imps Director of Football, Jez George, said: “These loans are an opportunity for Hayden and Jovon to gain valuable experience at a senior level which will be far more beneficial to them than playing in our youth side on Saturdays.”