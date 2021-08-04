Lincoln
August 4, 2021 12.48 pm

Plans unveiled for Lincoln’s first shisha lounge

Opening this autumn

A cafe bar and Shisha lounge will open in Lincoln this autumn. | Photo: Adobe Stock/ANR Production

A former Spar shop in Lincoln will be transformed into a cafe bar and shisha lounge after plans were approved by the city council.

The Spar store at 53-57 Clasketgate closed its doors for the last time in April 2019 and 16 people lost their jobs.

After more than two years of being vacant, Kamib of Havannah Shisha Lounge applied for a change of use on May 20 this year. The application was approved by the City of Lincoln Council on August 3.

CGI view of Havannah Shisha Lounge.

Plans have been approved for Havannah Lounge to move into 53-57 Clasketgate. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Kamib already runs Steak & House in Leicester, which is a dessert house, shisha lounge and steak house all rolled into one.

His business partner Etjon lives in Lincoln and, after visiting the city, decided he would open a new business here. Etjon will run Havannah Lounge in Lincoln with Kamib’s brother Imran, which they aim to open on October 1.

The Lincoln premises will be split into two parts – the cafe bar and the shisha lounge, as well as a VIP lounge for parties and private bookings.

It will create 25 to 30 jobs for the local community, which will be a mix of full-time and part-time.

The cafe bar and Shisha lounge will move into the unit formerly occupied by Spar on Clasketgate in Lincoln. | Photo: The Lincolnite

This is how it currently looks inside. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Kamib told The Lincolnite: “We’ve been coming into Lincoln and it is a beautiful city and we realised it is a more multi-cultural city, but there is not as much going on where people can socialise and chill out, unless it’s at a pub or a bar.

“It will be the only shisha lounge in the whole of Lincoln and we are very exciting about opening.”

Existing floor plan. | Photo: Yujiro

The initial plan is for the cafe bar and shisha lounge, but in the future Kamib would like to introduce a steak house element to the Lincoln business.

The cafe bar and shisha lounge will serve food including crispy prawn, crispy chicken, nachos, wraps and burgers, as well as vegetarian options and a dessert menu.

The existing entrance will be replaced by bifold doors, which will remain open all day until closing time.

The property was listed to let by Banks Long & Co at a price of £30,000 per annum exclusive.

