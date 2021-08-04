Plans unveiled for Lincoln’s first shisha lounge

A former Spar shop in Lincoln will be transformed into a cafe bar and shisha lounge after plans were approved by the city council.

The Spar store at 53-57 Clasketgate closed its doors for the last time in April 2019 and 16 people lost their jobs.

After more than two years of being vacant, Kamib of Havannah Shisha Lounge applied for a change of use on May 20 this year. The application was approved by the City of Lincoln Council on August 3.

Kamib already runs Steak & House in Leicester, which is a dessert house, shisha lounge and steak house all rolled into one.

His business partner Etjon lives in Lincoln and, after visiting the city, decided he would open a new business here. Etjon will run Havannah Lounge in Lincoln with Kamib’s brother Imran, which they aim to open on October 1.

The Lincoln premises will be split into two parts – the cafe bar and the shisha lounge, as well as a VIP lounge for parties and private bookings.

It will create 25 to 30 jobs for the local community, which will be a mix of full-time and part-time.

Kamib told The Lincolnite: “We’ve been coming into Lincoln and it is a beautiful city and we realised it is a more multi-cultural city, but there is not as much going on where people can socialise and chill out, unless it’s at a pub or a bar.

“It will be the only shisha lounge in the whole of Lincoln and we are very exciting about opening.”

The initial plan is for the cafe bar and shisha lounge, but in the future Kamib would like to introduce a steak house element to the Lincoln business.

The cafe bar and shisha lounge will serve food including crispy prawn, crispy chicken, nachos, wraps and burgers, as well as vegetarian options and a dessert menu.

The existing entrance will be replaced by bifold doors, which will remain open all day until closing time.

The property was listed to let by Banks Long & Co at a price of £30,000 per annum exclusive.