Police appeal after cyclist assaulted in Lincoln

The Lincolnite and Visit Lincoln partnered with the city’s top independent bars to bring you mixology flair and flavour with an exciting cocktail trail experience.

The Lincolnite Cocktail Trail brings you exclusive creations by Lincoln’s talented bartenders, which you can now try for yourself at each of the bars on the trail across the city.

Visit Lincoln and Taste Lincolnshire are supporting The Lincolnite Cocktail Trail, with most of the exquisite concoctions featuring amazing Lincolnshire produce, whether it’s spirits, local fruit, mixers or even plum bread!

Check out the delights on The Lincolnite Cocktail Trail:

The Lincolnite at Carousel

With hints of Bombay bramble gin and a Cointreau orange twist, topped with cranberry and apple, The Lincolnite Cocktail at Carousel Lincoln will leave you with a warm late summer glow.

Book a table | 287 High Street, Lincoln, LN2 1AW

The Lincolnite at Craft

Local producer Ambary Spirits’ Hemp & Hibiscus pink gin sits at the forefront of The Lincolnite Cocktail at Craft. Using flavours including vanilla and lemon topped with pineapple, it makes a highly refreshing cocktail.

Book a table | 272 High Street, Lincoln, LN2 1JG

The Lincolnite at The Electric Bar at Doubletree by Hilton

The Lincolnite Cocktail brings fruity and flavourful fun on the menu at the Electric Bar at Doubletree by Hilton. Absolut Raspberry vodka and fruity Chambord are the main players, topped off with lemon juice and vanilla syrup and locally-produced Belvoir raspberry lemonade — best enjoyed with a view of Brayford Pool from the balcony.

Book a table | Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, LN1 1YW

The Lincolnite at Strait & Narrow

The Lincolnite Cocktail at the Strait and Narrow is a marvellous creation of Sacred rosehip gin, rhubarb and strawberry liqueurs, garnished with malty but fruity Lincolnshire Plum Bread.

Book a table | 29-31 The Strait, Lincoln, LN2 1JD

The Lincolnite at The Tower Hotel

Fresh from the garden, literally, The Lincolnite Cocktail at The Tower Hotel features Lincoln Gin as the main player, with flavours of rhubarb and fennel, all topped off with Aquafaba and hand-picked flowers.

Book at table | 38 Westgate, Lincoln, LN13BD

The Lincolnite at Vice & Co

With winter flavours aplenty, The Lincolnite Cocktail at Vice & Co brings back memories of cosying by the fire. Spirits include plum brandy and chestnut liqueur with a smoke syrup, this magnificent brew will warm your soul.

Book a table | 29-31 Corporation St, Lincoln, LN2 1HL

The Lincolnite Mocktail and Omelette at Stokes of Lincoln

Cool, crisp and refreshing, this blueberry and strawberry mocktail topped with soda is perfect for a light pick me up, alongside a treat of The Lincolnite Omelette at Stokes Cafes, with free range eggs, Lincolnshire Poacher cheese and Lincolnshire bacon.

Enjoy them at the Stokes High Bridge (High Street) and The Lawn cafes.

Post your photos with The Lincolnite cocktails on Instagram using #LincolniteCocktail and each month a winner will be picked to enjoy a £100 bar tab for a marvellous cocktail night out.

— Is your business interested in joining the trail? Email [email protected]