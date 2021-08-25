Police appeal after cyclist assaulted in Lincoln
Police want to identify the man pictured
Police are appealing to identify a man who is alleged to have assaulted a cyclist in the South Park area of Lincoln.
At around 12.20pm on Saturday, August 14, a cyclist was riding along the footpath at St Catherine’s Grove when a man stopped him.
The man punched the cyclist in the stomach and the head before fleeing the scene, leaving the male cyclist with minor injuries.
Police are appealing to the public to help identify the man in the picture, who they believe is responsible for the assault.
If you know who he is or have any information that can assist with enquiries, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and quoting incident 215 of August 14.
Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by visiting Crimestoppers online or calling 0800 555111.