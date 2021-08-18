A52 closed as firefighters tackle Wrangle warehouse blaze
People urged to keep windows and doors shut
Fire crews from across Lincolnshire are tackling a blaze at a commercial warehouse near Boston.
Police closed the A52 at Wrangle in both directions and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is urging people to keep their windows shut, after a huge fire broke out at a warehouse in Main Road.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. The fire is now under control, but there is a lot of smoke and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said at around 4.15pm that crews were still at the scene, with 45 members of fire and rescue staff in attendance.
They are expected to remain on scene for some time and into the night.
An eyewitness told The Lincolnite smoke could be seen bellowing from the George Kime depot in the town. Shocking video footage from the scene shows smoke engulfing the building.
Fire fighters were called to the blaze just after 1.30pm this afternoon, with crews from Leverton, Boston, Skegness, Kirton, Donnington and Alford all at the scene.
*Wrangle Update* 1 warehouse approx 100 x 60 metres was well alight. Fire has been surrounded. All persons are accounted for. Water carrier from @HolbeachFire is now in attendance. Crews to remain on scene for sometime
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) August 18, 2021
Road closure: motorists are advised that the A52 Main Road at Wrangle is closed on both directions while @LincsFireRescue tackle a large fire. We recommend you avoid the area if you can. https://t.co/9jf4vWkxLC
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) August 18, 2021