Masked men wielding weapons storm Spar shop in robbery on Lincolnshire coast
Police have arrested three men
Police have arrested three people after masked men carrying weapons allegedly threatened staff and robbed a Spar store in Chapel St Leonards on Tuesday night.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the store on Sea Road at 5.50pm on Tuesday, August 17. The men had fled the scene with a quantity of cigarettes and cash from a till before officers arrived.
Three men, aged 38, 41 and 45, were located and arrested in the local area shortly after the incident. They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course, police said.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.
More patrols will be taking place in the area on Wednesday, August 18.
DS Mike Wilding said: “We are yet to locate the stolen items and our investigations are ongoing.
“We believe the men were carrying weapons and made threats to staff in the shop. We are still trying to establish what these weapons were. No one was injured.
“We would ask people not to speculate on social media as proceedings are active.
“We will be in the area today (Wednesday) continuing with our investigation and more patrols will be taking place of the local area.”
Anyone with information or any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are being urged to contact the force on 101 quoting incident 297 of August 17.