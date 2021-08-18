Masked men wielding weapons storm Spar shop in robbery on Lincolnshire coast

A French Bulldog was allegedly stolen from a 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend in Gainsborough on Tuesday night.

Police believe that the incident which happened near to the butchers on Melrose Road at around 9.15pm on August 17 was isolated.

The couple said they had been walking from the direction of Morton Terrace with their cream-coloured French Bulldog when they were approached from behind. They were told to hand the dog over, with threats to harm them made if they did not comply.

He then took the dog, which had a red tartan lead, and went in the direction of Nelson Street.

Police said the suspect is described as around 5’6 with a stocky build, tanned skin and short dark hair, and having an Eastern European accent.

He was wearing a short sleeved blue top with white stripes and a face covering.

DS George Wynn said: “A dog quickly becomes part of the family, and we understand just how distressing it can be for them to be stolen.

“These circumstances here are even more distressing due to the nature of the how the dog was taken, and we are supporting the victims involved.

“Thankfully, dog thefts remain a rare occurrence for Lincolnshire, but that reassurance makes this incident no less upsetting for those involved.

“We have launched an investigation and our officers will be in the area conducting patrols over the next few days.

“If you know anything about this incident, please come to us with any information you have, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be.

“We would rather have all the information we can gather and make a determination on how it could help than risk missing a potentially vital piece of intelligence.

“We will act on information received so that we can hopefully return this beloved pet to its owners and bring those responsible to justice.”

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact the force on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 413 of August 17.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police said that recorded dog thefts have halved over the last year from 12 incidents in 2019/2020 to just six in 2020/21. This is based on figures available for the financial year up to March 23, 2021.