The cheapest and most expensive cinemas in Lincolnshire
Odeon isn’t the most expensive anymore
With lockdown restrictions coming to an end, more and more people are venturing out to return to ‘normality’, which may include a trip to the cinema.
Now, with there no longer being a legal requirement to impose COVID-19 restrictions, venues can welcome full capacities back for their new releases.
With the recent releases of Space Jam: A New Legacy and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, there’s plenty of reason for you to head out to the pictures and enjoy a new film.
We decided to look at all the cinemas across Lincolnshire and compare the prices they charge for a ticket to see a screening there.
Price list for Disney’s Jungle Cruise:
- Vue (Scunthorpe) – £4.99
- Playhouse (Louth) – £6.50
- Loewen (Mablethorpe) – £6.50
- Odeon (Lincoln) – £7
- Kinema in the Woods (Woodhall Spa) – £7.50
- Savoy (Boston) – £7.60
- Savoy (Grantham) – £7.60
- Parkway Cinema (Cleethorpes) – £8.60
- Everyman Cinema (Lincoln) – £14.40
The film we selected was Jungle Cruise, a fantasy adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt which was released in cinemas on July 30.
The cheapest place in Lincolnshire to watch this film would be Vue in Scunthorpe, which charges just £4.99 for an adult ticket (online booking, £1 more for tickets at the cinema).
The most expensive is, unsurprisingly, the posh Everyman Cinema in Lincoln at £14.40 a ticket, mainly thanks to its luxurious seating and focus on food and drinks as well as film.
Elsewhere in Lincoln, a ticket for Jungle Cruise at the Odeon on Brayford Wharf North costs £7, slightly less than Kinema in the Woods in Woodhall Spa, which charges £7.50.
Savoy cinemas in Boston and Grantham both charge £7.60 a ticket, while Parkway Cinema in Cleethorpes is £1 more than that at £8.60.
Playhouse Cinema in Louth is among the cheapest in the county for a movie ticket, costing £6.50, the same price as Loewen in Mablethorpe.