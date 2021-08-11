Lincoln
August 11, 2021 3.50 pm

The Lincolnite tries: First taste at Pho Lincoln

Tasty Vietnamese food coming to Lincoln
The team at Pho Lincoln can't wait for the official opening on August 16, 2021. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The excitement is building ahead of Pho’s official opening in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter next week, and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview and first taste.

The Vietnamese street food restaurant will officially open its doors to the public at 12pm on Monday, August 16 after a period of soft launches, including for local businesses and residents, which became fully booked very quickly.

It’s Pho’s first new restaurant opening since the pandemic began and has created around 20 new jobs in Lincoln.

There is a wide range of dishes to enjoy at Pho’s newest restaurant in Lincoln’s Cornhill. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Pho’s chicken wings and pork spring rolls, with spicy lemonade, Bia Saigon, and Cà Phê. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Beef brisket Pho – a Vietnamese noodle soup. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside Pho’s restaurant in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Pho specialises in the national dish of Vietnam of the same name as the restaurant, which is a rice noodle soup.

It will also serve food including wok-fried noodles, decadent curries, spicy salads, fresh juices, and a selection of Vietnamese beers, cocktails and hand-picked wines.

Over a third of the menu is suitable for vegans and around 98% is gluten-free.

The team at Pho Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Bookings are now live here.

Tables will also be kept free every day for walk-ins.

King prawn Vietnamese curry. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A rice bowl with chargrilled chicken thigh, topped with wok-fried Chinese leaf, radish, cucumber & pickles. The dish is finished with peanuts, herbs and fresh chillies. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Seasoned crispy chicken wings served with sriracha. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Stephen Wall, co-founder of Pho. | Photo: Joseph Verney for The Lincolnite

The chain eatery is run by founders Stephen and Juliette Wall. Stephen told The Lincolnite that his wife Jules, who is from Durham, fondly remembers days out to Lincoln as a child with her grandparents who lived in Newark.

“I travel the country looking for potential new locations and Lincoln is a beautiful student city,” said Stephen as he was planning an afternoon stroll to Lincoln Cathedral.

“What Lincolnshire Co-op have done in the square is fantastic and we are glad to be part of it. It’s a city good people work well in.

“To paraphrase the greatest ever football manager (Sir Alex Ferguson), it’s ‘squeaky bum time’ as we are excited and nervous.

“I am really happy with the space here and looking forward to welcoming customers, that’s what it’s all about, and establishing this as a Lincoln destination.”

There is also seating outside for Pho’s customers to enjoy. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Adrian Gray, who is General Manager at Pho Lincoln, said: “It is so exciting. Pho Lincoln will bring fresh ingredients, great atmosphere, good music and delicious food.

“The team are raring to go and we are excited to be serving customers again and showing them something new to Lincoln.”

Which dish would you like to try? | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Wok-fried flat rice noodles with chicken, lemongrass, chilli and Asian geeeens. Served with peanuts and Nước chấm. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Vietnamese veggie salad. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Vietnamese veggie salad, and crispy chicken wings with sriracha. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside Pho’s restaurant in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A wide range of drinks are served at the bar at Pho Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Enjoy a meal outside at Pho Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

