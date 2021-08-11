The Lincolnite tries: First taste at Pho Lincoln

The excitement is building ahead of Pho’s official opening in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter next week, and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview and first taste.

The Vietnamese street food restaurant will officially open its doors to the public at 12pm on Monday, August 16 after a period of soft launches, including for local businesses and residents, which became fully booked very quickly.

It’s Pho’s first new restaurant opening since the pandemic began and has created around 20 new jobs in Lincoln.

Pho specialises in the national dish of Vietnam of the same name as the restaurant, which is a rice noodle soup.

It will also serve food including wok-fried noodles, decadent curries, spicy salads, fresh juices, and a selection of Vietnamese beers, cocktails and hand-picked wines.

Over a third of the menu is suitable for vegans and around 98% is gluten-free.

Bookings are now live here.

Tables will also be kept free every day for walk-ins.

The chain eatery is run by founders Stephen and Juliette Wall. Stephen told The Lincolnite that his wife Jules, who is from Durham, fondly remembers days out to Lincoln as a child with her grandparents who lived in Newark.

“I travel the country looking for potential new locations and Lincoln is a beautiful student city,” said Stephen as he was planning an afternoon stroll to Lincoln Cathedral.

“What Lincolnshire Co-op have done in the square is fantastic and we are glad to be part of it. It’s a city good people work well in.

“To paraphrase the greatest ever football manager (Sir Alex Ferguson), it’s ‘squeaky bum time’ as we are excited and nervous.

“I am really happy with the space here and looking forward to welcoming customers, that’s what it’s all about, and establishing this as a Lincoln destination.”

Adrian Gray, who is General Manager at Pho Lincoln, said: “It is so exciting. Pho Lincoln will bring fresh ingredients, great atmosphere, good music and delicious food.

“The team are raring to go and we are excited to be serving customers again and showing them something new to Lincoln.”

