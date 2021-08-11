Trio released with no further action after tragic Gainsborough death

Police said a thorough investigation has been carried out

Police have released three people without any charges after they were arrested in connection with a tragic death in Gainsborough.

James Irvine, 39, was found with serious injuries at a property on King Street at around 12.21pm on Wednesday, June 23, before being airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary. Sadly, he died during the evening of June 24.

Two men, aged 49 and 50, and a 35-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and later released on bail. Lincolnshire Police were treating the death as unexplained, but after the investigation was concluded, this is no longer the case.

Lincolnshire Police told The Lincolnite: “Following a thorough investigation, his death of is no longer being treated as unexplained.

“Three people arrested in connection with this incident have been released with no further action, and the matter is now with the coroner.”

Before concluding their investigation, police tried to look into the circumstances that led to James’s death and also asked the local community for help.

They also searched premises on King Street and Sandars Maltings on Bridge Street in Gainsborough.

An inquest into the death opened on July 2 and will be concluded later this year.