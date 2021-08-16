The Lincolnite tries: New Gen-Z inspired menu at The Mailbox

Mashup wraps inspired by a viral TikTok trend, new burgers, quesadillas, desserts and cocktails are part of a new Gen-Z inspired menu launching at The Mailbox in Lincoln on Tuesday and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview and a first taste.

The pub on Guildhall Street revamped their menu saying ‘bland is banned’ ahead of the launch of its new menu on Tuesday, August 17.

The new dishes to try include Nduja meatball burger, hot honey halloumi, Bulleit Bourbon and couch potato burgers, Korean chicken, avocado & feta, and breakfast quesadillas.

New Tasty Plates have been added to give popular dishes a modern twist with flavours from around the globe, such as burrito bowl, Thai chicken curry or southern-fried chicken duo.

There are also new sweet treats to whet your appetite further such as doughnut stacks, Oreo and caramel pretzel stacks, baked cookie dough and Sweet-A-Bisc crumpets.

The new cocktails include Watermelon Sugar, Raspberry Cooler, Tiki Sunrise, Tropical Spritz and Aperol Spritz.

Duty Manager Maddie Hillman told The Lincolnite: “It’s a good way to refresh ourselves after being closed and restricted for so long.

“The cocktails are new, exciting and better, and the food all looks really good and is more modern with some twists on classics.”

General Manager Dan Davis said: “We can’t wait to launch our new menu. We have so many exciting and fresh options and have experimented with plenty of new flavours, so that we can honestly say that customers won’t be disappointed!

“Whether you’re looking for somewhere to brunch, enjoy a remote lunch, or just a drink with colleagues or friends, The Mailbox will be the place to see out the summer!”

Meanwhile, The Mailbox has introduced live DJs and dancing to Friday and Saturday nights from 8pm onwards. Karaoke on Thursdays and drag bingo hosted by Celine Begone will be launched soon.