Lincoln
August 16, 2021 4.19 pm

The Lincolnite tries: New Gen-Z inspired menu at The Mailbox

A sneak preview of the new menu
Team Leader Connor Kearney and his colleague Arianne Davey with several dishes from the new menu at The Mailbox. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Mashup wraps inspired by a viral TikTok trend, new burgers, quesadillas, desserts and cocktails are part of a new Gen-Z inspired menu launching at The Mailbox in Lincoln on Tuesday and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview and a first taste.

The pub on Guildhall Street revamped their menu saying ‘bland is banned’ ahead of the launch of its new menu on Tuesday, August 17.

The new dishes to try include Nduja meatball burger, hot honey halloumi, Bulleit Bourbon and couch potato burgers, Korean chicken, avocado & feta, and breakfast quesadillas.

New Tasty Plates have been added to give popular dishes a modern twist with flavours from around the globe, such as burrito bowl, Thai chicken curry or southern-fried chicken duo.

There is plenty to try on the new menu at The Mailbox in Lincoln, which launches on August 17. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Nduja Meatball burger. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Thai Chicken Curry. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Earth Bowl (V). | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Breakfast quesadilla in a beet tortilla. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There are also new sweet treats to whet your appetite further such as doughnut stacks, Oreo and caramel pretzel stacks, baked cookie dough and Sweet-A-Bisc crumpets.

The new cocktails include Watermelon Sugar, Raspberry Cooler, Tiki Sunrise, Tropical Spritz and Aperol Spritz.

New cocktails – Tropical Spritz, Watermelon Sugar, Tiki Sunrise, Raspberry Cooler and Aperol Spritz. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Sweet-A-Bisc crumpets. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Baked cookie dough. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Duty Manager Maddie Hillman told The Lincolnite: “It’s a good way to refresh ourselves after being closed and restricted for so long.

“The cocktails are new, exciting and better, and the food all looks really good and is more modern with some twists on classics.”

General Manager Dan Davis said: “We can’t wait to launch our new menu. We have so many exciting and fresh options and have experimented with plenty of new flavours, so that we can honestly say that customers won’t be disappointed!

“Whether you’re looking for somewhere to brunch, enjoy a remote lunch, or just a drink with colleagues or friends, The Mailbox will be the place to see out the summer!”

Nduja Meatball is one of several new burgers on the menu at The Mailbox in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There are also new sauces including honey buffalo BBQ, Bulleit Bourbon BBQ, Korean BBQ. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Meanwhile, The Mailbox has introduced live DJs and dancing to Friday and Saturday nights from 8pm onwards. Karaoke on Thursdays and drag bingo hosted by Celine Begone will be launched soon.

