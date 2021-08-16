Police re-appeal to find missing man not seen since April

Matthew has been missing for almost four months

Lincolnshire Police are re-appealing for people’s help to find a 47-year-old man from Pinchbeck who has not been seen since April 28.

Matthew Hunt was first reported missing on April 29, a day after he was last seen on Brownlow Crescent at 8.30am.

Police believe that he was seen on Knight Street in Pinchbeck on May 6, but no further reports have come in since then.

He is 5ft 9in tall, slim, has short brown hair and a tattoo on one side of his neck.

Matthew has now been missing for three and a half months and police are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Officers are continuing to appeal to the public for information on his whereabouts, as well as encouraging Matthew himself to contact them so as to ensure he is safe and well.

If you have seen Matthew or know where he is, call 101 and quote incident 120 of April 29.