The Lincolnite tries: The Botanist’s new summer spritzers

The Botanist in Lincoln has launched limited-edition summer spritz drinks and new ciders, so The Lincolnite naturally went to check them out.

The ‘Summer Specials’ included three new Spritz drinks, each of which has an alcohol-free version, and a new Sassy Rosé Cider that can be enjoyed either on its own or as a cocktail.

The new specials will be available until the end of the summer, while alongside the extensive range of drinks that were already available at the bar in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter.

The three new Spritz drinks priced at £7.95 each (alcohol-free versions £5.50) are:

Elderflower and Apricot – St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, El Bandarra Blanco Vermouth, and Fever-Tree White Grape & Apricot Soda

Blood Orange Aperol Spritz – Aperol Aperitivo and Fever-Tree Blood Orange Soda

Watermelon Spritz – Beefeater Pink Gin, Giffard Watermelon Liqueur, and Fever-Tree Mexican Lime Soda

The Sassy Rosé Cider cocktail is called La Vie En Rosé and contains St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Sassy Rosé Cider and soda. The cider on its own is priced at £6 or at £8.75 for the cocktail.

Rich Pearson, General Manager at The Botanist, told The Lincolnite: “Each year The Botanist tries to bring back key elements of the summer.

“This year is no different with our new summer specials, including spritzes and ciders.

“Customers love it, bar tenders love to make it and we love serving them.”

Now that restrictions have eased and Freedom Day has passed, The Botanist will be introducing live music every Friday and Saturday, 8pm until late, from August 6. This will increase to daily in the future.

See more of our gallery below: