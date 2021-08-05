CCTV appeal after men stole cosmetics from Market Rasen Tesco
They left the store without paying
Two men allegedly stole several cosmetic items from a Tesco store in Market Rasen.
Police are appealing for information after two men entered the store on Linwood Road and put several cosmetic items in a bag at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 14.
They then put some clothing on top of the items and left the store without paying for them.
Lincolnshire Police released photos of two men over three weeks later, on Thursday, August 5, who they believe may be able to help with their investigation.
However, they did not specify whether the men in the photographs are suspects or witnesses.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the men, should contact police on 101 quoting reference 21000426506.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.