Toddler killed in tragic Ingoldmells caravan park fire

A fire at an Ingoldmells caravan park took the life of a two-year-old girl, Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

A fire broke out in a caravan at the Sealands Caravan Park off Roman Bank at around 10.30pm on August 23.

A woman and three of her children were able to make it out safely, but her fourth, a little girl, tragically lost her life. The woman and three children were treated in hospital, but have since been released.

Around 50 people from caravans in the immediate area were asked to leave their vans and were able to go to emergency accommodation created at the Laver Leisure site.

Lincolnshire Police said there will be an investigation team on scene throughout the day while initial investigations are carried out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Detective Inspector Jo Fortune, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This is a devasting incident for all involved. We are in the very early stages of our investigations and the circumstances which led to the fire are not yet clear. We will be working closely with specialist teams to understand what happened.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who was there last night and has not yet spoken to police to come forward, and for anyone with video footage to please share that with officers to add to our intelligence of the incident.

“This is particularly harrowing, with a family losing a child, and we’d ask that people remember those victims and not share footage online.”

If you have information or video footage which can help with this incident, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

By clicking on the email link [email protected] Please remember to reference incident 469 of 23 August in the subject box

Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 469 of 23 August

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org