‘Holiday turned tragedy’: Praise for firefighters after girl, 2, killed in Ingoldmells caravan fire

The Ingoldmells community is in shock after a two-year-old girl died in a fire at a caravan park overnight.

The blaze broke out inside a caravan at the Sealands Caravan Park off Roman Bank at around 10.30pm on August 23. A woman and three of her children got out, but her fourth child, a two-year-old girl, sadly lost her life.

The woman and her three surviving children were treated for injuries in hospital but have since been released, and investigations are ongoing to figure out the cause of the fire.

After the fire, around 50 people from caravans nearby were asked to leave and use emergency accommodation created at the Laver Leisure site.

Forensic investigation teams and police officers are on site at Sealands Caravan Park to carry out initial searches and enquiries.

Matt King, Divisional Commander for East Division at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family at this time. Our Fire Investigation Team will be working with CSI colleagues from Lincolnshire Police to complete a full investigation into the cause of the fire.

“All firefighters have been offered welfare support, and once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns, at what will be an upsetting time.”

The incident sent shockwaves through the Ingoldmells community and across Lincolnshire. Commenting on The Lincolnite‘s story, June Warsap said: “A happy holiday turning into a tragedy, my condolences to the family, poor little girl.”

Joanne Sendall commented: “How utterly heartbreaking. Thoughts with them all,” while Rio Fraser said: “Parents’ worst nightmare, so sad. Rest in peace little one.”

Claire Marie also reserved thoughts for the firefighters, police officers and paramedics on scene, saying: “Heartbreaking. Thinking of her family and friends, and the emergency service workers who dealt with the tragedy.”

If you have information or footage of the incident, then police would like to speak with you. To get in touch with officers, you can call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident 469 of August 23.