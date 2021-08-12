X Factor winner to headline alternative Lincoln Pride event this summer

Pupils across Lincolnshire are celebrating their GCSE results today after a difficult year of disrupted studies caused by the COVID pandemic.

The Lincolnite’s live blog with all the highlights will be updated throughout the day.

Sir William Robertson Academy – ‘resilience and hard work’ pays off for students

In Welbourn, students at Sir William Robertson Academy found out their GCSE and BTEC results and were in a celebratory mood.

Around 70 of the students will be remaining at the school for sixth form, while others will pursue apprenticeships or other studies.

Among the top performers was Thomas Jackson from Fernwood, who achieved the top mark of 9 in maths, additional maths, biology, chemistry, physics and computer science, as well as a grade 8 in geography and German.

Mr Mark Guest, Headteacher, commented: “We are immensely proud of this year’s cohort of GCSE students. They have overcome truly unprecedented challenges to achieve their fantastic and well-deserved GCSE results.

“Their resilience, hard work and positivity will provide them with a fantastic

platform for everything that they wish to achieve in the future. We are delighted that the vast majority will continue with us at Sir William Robertson in the Sixth Form.”

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy – high levels of top grades

It was a day to celebrate for a large number of students at Sir Robert Pattinson Academy in North Hykeham, as top GCSE grades were achieved across the board.

A number of subjects, including biology, chemistry, physics, music and PE achieved 100% of grades between 9 and 4, while 50% of science students achieved top grades of 9-7.

Spanish, French, photography, English language and mathematics were among the subjects that saw 90% pass rates at the school.

Headteacher at SRPA, Dale Hardy, said: “We are really proud of our staff and students. They have shown tremendous resilience, hard work and drive to reach their potential.

“The Academy works really hard to ensure our students are well prepared for a successful life, whether that is further academic study or the world of work. Their examination achievements today are one major step in that journey.

“We look forward to welcoming a great number into our Sixth Form, whilst wishing good luck to those heading off to apprenticeships and other destinations.”

William Farr Comprehensive School – best results in years

In Welton, students at William Farr school celebrated another strong year of results with more than a third of all results at grade 7 or above.

And pupils got an average attainment score of 5.6 – the highest the school has achieved in the past four years.

In both English and Maths, almost four out of five students achieved a grade 4 or above, with more than 60% achieving a grade 5 or above.

Four out of five students achieved a grade 4 or above in combined science, with 97% of students who opted for the triple award in Science achieving a grade 5 or above in all three sciences.

Jonathan Knowler, headteacher, said “I am very proud of the students. It was great to see them celebrating their success and achieving the results they thoroughly deserved.

“They have worked extremely hard and shown remarkable commitment and resilience over the last two years with significant disruption to their education caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The overall results are terrific and are testament to the dedication of staff to ensure our students realise their potential.”

North Kesteven Academy – ‘They should be proud’

Pupils at North Kesteven Academy in North Hykeham celebrated with their teachers this morning after finding out their GCSE results.

Jo Tunnicliffe, headteacher, said “We have tried to keep everything as normal as possible this year for all of our students, which has been so important for this year 11 cohort who have faced such a demanding year.

“They should rightly be proud of the results that they have achieved and we are delighted that we have a record number of students entering our sixth form to study a huge range of A level and vocational subjects.

“It has been an honour to work with these incredible young people and their families to support them in facing the challenges that this year has presented.”

Celebrating particular successes were: Faith Hammond-Highfield who got nine grade 9s and Lily Wilson, Elise Vine and Jack Smith are all celebrating top grades as well.

Lincoln University Technical College – ‘outstanding’ results in specialist subjects

Students at UTC achieved outstanding GCSE results in the school’s specialist subjects – engineering, maths, science and technology.

A huge 74% of GCSE students achieved top grades in the UTC specialisms and results were equally as strong in English and maths with 73% and 84% of students achieving a grade 4 to 9 respectively.

John Morrison, UTC principal, said: “This has been a very difficult year for us all but particularly for year 11 students who have endured disruption to their studies for the last two academic years.

“Therefore, we are particularly pleased that despite numerous challenges our students have achieved excellent and very well-deserved GCSE results.”

UTC students Gabrielle Pirie and Elsie Taylor-Camm achieved seven grade 9s in their GCSEs and two distinction grades in their Cambridge National engineering qualifications.

Gabrielle’s mother, Kate Thomson, said: “She has worked very hard, received the right support to challenge and develop her abilities, and achieved the excellent results that she deserves.

“I would like to thank all of the teachers and staff at Lincoln UTC who have done an amazing job during an extraordinary couple of years to guide this GCSE cohort through their examinations.”