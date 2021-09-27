A day out for your dog at Lincoln Castle

Our four-legged friends are invited to have a day out at Lincoln Castle at several special events coming (p)up.

Pooches can explore the history of Lincoln Castle, taking in the Medieval Wall Walk, castle grounds and Magna Carta building, at ‘dog friendly days’ on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24.

As part of the event, ‘puppaccinos’ will be available at the castle cafe for pets in needs of a post-walk refreshment.

Laura Ince, visitor experience team leader at Lincoln Castle, said: “There are plenty of opportunities for dogs and owners alike to explore and investigate what Lincoln Castle has to offer.

“Make sure you stop for some pawsome selfies as your dog follows you on a journey back through history exploring the Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and Magna Carta.”

There will also be dog friendly days next year on January 15 and 16, then on February 26 and 27.

The castle will be open from 10am to 5pm. The entrance to the castle grounds will be free of charge but tickets apply for the Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and Magna Carta. You can book here.