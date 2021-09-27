New footbridge to offer direct access to Cleethorpes beachfront

Visitors arriving in Cleethorpes by train will soon have direct access to the beachfront as Network Rail is installing a new footbridge to connect the station to the promenade.

Engineers put part of the new bridge in place over the railway at Suggitt’s Lane in the town over the weekend, as well as installing ramps on the promenade side.

Work began onsite in June after plans were approved by North East Lincolnshire Council, and the project is due to finish in December.

Once complete, it is hoped the new footbridge will connect people living in or visiting Cleethorpes to the famous beachfront with greater ease.

The rest of the structure will be put in place, as well as lighting and CCTV, over the next two months ahead of completion.

Matt Rice, route director for Network Rail’s North and East Route, said: “We’ve made great progress over the weekend to get a section of the new footbridge into place. I know the local community will be keen to see access over the railway at Suggitt’s Lane restored as soon as possible, and so we’re moving at pace with the project.

“We want to thank everybody in the community, as well as any passengers who were impacted, for their patience whilst this important stage of constructing the new bridge took place. We’re continuing to work closely with North East Lincolnshire Council to complete this project by December.”

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, cabinet member for highways and transport at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “Things are obviously moving on quickly now with the bridge build, and like many others, I’ll be pleased to see it in place to reconnect our community in that area with the seafront – something that’s been missing for a while now.”